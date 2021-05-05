Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.