Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Masimo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

MASI opened at $223.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

