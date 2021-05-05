Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

