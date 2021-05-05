Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after acquiring an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after acquiring an additional 443,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Cowen raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $465,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.09. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.45 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

