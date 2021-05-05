Robin Diamonte Sells 250 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MORN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $263.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

