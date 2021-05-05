Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stake Lowered by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after buying an additional 1,069,399 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,766,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after buying an additional 82,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $278.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $1.2782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Roche’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.