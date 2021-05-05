Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Rockford’s previous None dividend of $0.25.

OTCMKTS:ROFO opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. Rockford has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Get Rockford alerts:

Rockford Company Profile

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rockford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.