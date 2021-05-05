Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $286.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $286.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.36.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $262.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.39. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $183.67 and a 12-month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

