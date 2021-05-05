Roku (ROKU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Roku to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Roku has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $319.59 on Wednesday. Roku has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.46 and a beta of 1.95.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.37.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.