Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Rollins has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Rollins stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. Rollins has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

