Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROOT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $10.50 on Friday. Root has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,355,710.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth about $193,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

