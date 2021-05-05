Router Protocol Price Up 27.3% Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.90 or 0.00015444 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.91 million and $517,917.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00263745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $653.96 or 0.01134822 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.00712449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,621.34 or 0.99990935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,248,638 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

