Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $45.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFPZF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $26.84 on Monday. Canfor has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

