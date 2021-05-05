Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $91.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.