Royal Bank of Canada Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $595.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $578.00 to $595.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $559.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.68. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $377.27 and a 12-month high of $561.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,168,145.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,203 shares of company stock worth $31,246,099 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

