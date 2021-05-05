Royal Bank of Canada Increases Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $210.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.