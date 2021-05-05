Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $108.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after buying an additional 5,179,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

