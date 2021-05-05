Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,316.40 ($17.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £102.78 billion and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,351.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,289.29.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

