Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives GBX 1,845.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

RDSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of RDSB stock traded up GBX 7.42 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,315.62 ($17.19). 10,140,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,676,019. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,351.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.29. The stock has a market cap of £102.72 billion and a PE ratio of -6.54. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -0.33%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

