Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,549 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.76% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

XHE traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.53. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $130.04.

