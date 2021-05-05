Royal Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,721 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.8% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $497.52. 47,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,405. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $271.91 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.80.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

