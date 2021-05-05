Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 78,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $395.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.02. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

