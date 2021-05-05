Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.69. 8,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,914. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $141.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

