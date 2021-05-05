Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 147.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kellogg by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 8,349.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

