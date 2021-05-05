Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.70

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 2230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOPKY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Royal Vopak’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

About Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.