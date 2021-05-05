Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

