Rush Enterprises, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

