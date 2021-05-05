Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.93.

RUS traded up C$1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 682,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$13.20 and a 1-year high of C$31.75.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

