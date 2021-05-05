Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $947.13 million, a PE ratio of -73.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.