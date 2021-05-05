Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ryanair traded as high as $118.70 and last traded at $118.01, with a volume of 7427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.29.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

