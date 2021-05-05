Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.500-5.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of R traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

