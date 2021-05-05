Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

SB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.56.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 105,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

