Samuel G. Liss Sells 5,265 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $15.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,024. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.18 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

