San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 101,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE SJT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,321. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $231.19 million, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.