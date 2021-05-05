Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 41.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 3.6% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.53. 348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,645. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.91 and a fifty-two week high of $316.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.11 and its 200-day moving average is $280.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

