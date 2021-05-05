Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 538 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after purchasing an additional 748,232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 234,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 371,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,151,000 after acquiring an additional 197,184 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.36. The stock had a trading volume of 145,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,303. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $102.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

