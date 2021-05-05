Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sanderson Farms’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is gaining from favorable demand trends for products sold at retail grocery stores amid pandemic-led elevated at-home consumption. This was reflected in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing year on year. Moreover, the company is optimistic about its poultry markets in 2021. Further, management expects to see improved demand from food service customers. Also, Sanderson Farms' demand from export markets looks impressive. Apart from these, the company is investing toward strengthening overall capacity. However, elevated feed costs put pressure on the company’s performance in the quarter. Moreover, increased SG&A expenses are a concern.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAFM. Barclays upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $168.15 on Monday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $170.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

