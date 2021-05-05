Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Andrew Swarthout Sells 10,300 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.14. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSL. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.33.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

