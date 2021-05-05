Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will post $59.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.93 million to $59.46 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $241.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $242.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $253.62 million, with estimates ranging from $247.25 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BFS opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

