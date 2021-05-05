ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Reiterated by Northcoast Research

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Northcoast Research in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of SCSC opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $790.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

