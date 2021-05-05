Schindler’s (SHLAF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Schindler in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Schindler from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

SHLAF stock opened at $297.70 on Tuesday. Schindler has a one year low of $212.55 and a one year high of $315.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.09.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

