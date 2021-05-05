Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,914,976.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 101,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $7,774,784.50. Insiders sold a total of 1,507,953 shares of company stock valued at $134,861,462 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

