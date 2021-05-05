Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $296,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $296,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $4,716,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,507,953 shares of company stock valued at $134,861,462.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

