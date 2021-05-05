Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is WT Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 160.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,631 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,505. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59.

