Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 3.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

SCHB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,502. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $102.72.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

