Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Sells $7,191,467.46 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.43. The stock had a trading volume of 219,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.