Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $65,734,000. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 33,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,050 shares of company stock valued at $18,556,983 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

