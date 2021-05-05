Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $86.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.