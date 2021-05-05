SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. On average, analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SEAS opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,363 shares of company stock worth $2,220,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

