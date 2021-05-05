Security Asset Management Acquires 2,400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Security Asset Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 421.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

EMR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.93. 118,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,641. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.